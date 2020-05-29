Charles E. Butler

Charles Edward Butler, 69, of Smithdale, died May 23, 2020, at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Peoples Undertaking Co. followed by graveside services at Brown Chapel Church Cemetery with Pastor Mikell Craft officiating.
Mr. Butler was born March 3, 1951, in Denham Springs, La., to Charlie and Mary Young.
He was a member of the DDD Club and owner of a Butler’s Landscaping Business.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
His survivors include two daughters, Dayatra Rogers of Austin, Texas, and Andreana Rogers of New Orleans; two sons, DeKeedric Gayden of Smithdale and Clarence Collins of Magnolia; eight grandchildren, Jalen and Mikayla Thompson, Tylashia Anderson, Raven and Dallas Gayden and twin girls Aleena and Aaliyah Gayden; and a host of other relatives and friends.
