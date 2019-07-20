Madeleine Adair Page, 94, of New Orleans, died there July 17, 2019.
Graveside services are 10:30 a.m. today in Hollywood Cemetery in McComb.
She was born Dec. 13, 1924, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. W.J. Page of McComb.
She was raised in McComb, attending McComb High School and Millsaps College in Jackson, where she was a member of Kappa Delta sorority and a cheerleader.
Upon graduation, she moved to New Orleans, loving all things Louisiana, the Saints and LSU football and especially New Orleans cuisine.
She was a member of Rayne Methodist Church of New Orleans, where she sang in the choir.
Madeleine was the head of Touro Infirmary's blood bank.
She was predeceased by her sister, Beryl Covington; and brother, Julian Page.
She is survived by her sister, Virginia Gammill; three nieces, Gailyn Thornton, Dianna Raines and Paula Tumlinson.
