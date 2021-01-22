James Don Mixon, 83, of Tylertown, died of complications of COVID-19 on Jan. 18, 2021.
Graveside services were 9 a.m. Wednesday at Tylertown Cemetery II with Bro. Randall Griffin officiating. Hartman-Hughes Funeral Home handled arrangements.
James Don Mixon was born in Osyka on May 28, 1937, to Winfred B. and Mildred Smith Mixon.
He grew up in Osyka and after high school joined the U.S. Air Force. He married Sybil Johnson Mixon of Tylertown, who survived him. They were married for more than 62 years. He retired from the Air Force after 20 years of service and relocated to Tylertown.
He was a proud member of Lexie Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and was a devout Christian who served the Lord with all his heart.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Ben Mixon, Joe Mixon and Paul Mixon; and three sisters, Valerie Easley, Eulalie Beard and Evelyn Slocum.
He is survived by his wife and three daughters, Donna and Barry Stockwell, Stacy and Steve Goodwin, and Rhonda Kennedy. He also is survived by his six grandchildren, Jennifer and Austin Stults, Chelsea and Eric Hill, Matthew and Sarah Goodwin, Micah and Trey Craft, Jamie and Adam Rawls and Rachel Stockwell and fiancé Ridge Burg, and step-granddaughter Ashley Nix. He also had several great-grandchildren, Tripp and Andi Stults, Kaileigh and J.W. Goodwin, Caden Palmer, Avery and Mattie Craft, Shelby Hill and Phillip and Grant Nix.
Pallbearers were Matthew Goodwin, Austin Stults, Eric Hill, Trey Craft, Adam Rawls and Ridge Bourg.
