Gloria Patterson

Gloria Ruth Patterson, 58, of Liberty, died June 1, 2021, at her residence.
Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Peoples Undertaking Co. Graveside services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Cedar Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Emanuel Powell officiating.
Mrs. Patterson was born June 8, 1962, in Liberty to the late Mary Lizzie Spears and John H. Melson Jr.
She was employed at McComb Nursing and Rehab, and was also a member of Cedar Grove UMC in Liberty.
She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Ceaborn Bates; and her sister, Ethel Melson.
She leaves to cherish her memories her husband, James Patterson; two sons, Desmond and Del’Tiametrus Patterson of Liberty; three stepchildren, Shaleyta Harris, James and Brandon Salinas. stepmother, Christine Melson; seven sisters, Helen Spears, Ellen Heney, Rosetta Robinson, Letricia Cochran, Joe’Ann Anderson, Betty Hears and Jennifer Melson; four brothers, Ellis Bates, James Melson, Raford Melson and Jonathan Melson; special nieces, Lekisha Spears and LaTonja Bates Martin; and a host of nieces, nephews, church family and friends.
