Mary Thompson

Mary Irene Dunn Thompson, 92, of Brandon and formerly of McComb, passed away July 27, 2020, at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Hollywood Cemetery. Dr. David Millican will officiate. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Mrs. Thompson was born Oct. 10, 1927, in Pike County, the daughter of Fred Dunn and Ruby Guy Dunn.
She retired from Beverly Enterprises as bookkeeper and office manager. She formerly worked for McComb Manufacturing Co., Day Motors, Kendall Motors, all in McComb, and Johnny Baker in Brandon.
She was a member of Queen Esther Chapter No. 4 Order of the Eastern Star, McComb.
Mrs. Thompson was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, J.C. Thompson; a daughter, Brenda Kay Cutrer; two brothers and three sisters.
Survivors include her daughter, Sharon Williams (Paul) of Brandon; a sister, Dorothy Acord of Louisburg, Kan.; three grandchildren, Shelly Clore (Jerry) of Noxapater, Megan Williams of Brandon and Patrick Brock (Kerri) of Bogue Chitto; and her great-grandchildren, Thomas Bonney, Christopher Bonney, Sadie Clore, Mila Brock, Lola Brock, Bella Brock, Spencer Brock and Aydya Lambert.
