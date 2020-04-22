Hurston Oliver “Nick” Nicholas, 82, of Acworth, Ga., departed this life on March 28, 2020.
A memorial service was held March 30 in the Nicholas home with family members and friends joining by conference call. A celebration of life services will be held at a later date.
Mr. Nicholas was born in Century, Fla., on April 3, 1937.
He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend.
Hurston grew up hunting and fishing in the marshes and bayous of Florida and southern Alabama. His passion for nature led to a 30-year career with the U.S. Forest Service.
He began his career at Mississippi State University, where he completed his Bachelor of Science degree in forestry. After completing their degrees, Hurston and his wife, the former Mary Ann Mullendore, created a wonderful life together traveling across the United States with their children, living in Mississippi, Alaska, Oregon, Washington, Kentucky, Louisiana, Alabama and Georgia.
Hurston was preceded in death by his brother, Freddie Wayne Crow; his mother, Sybil Nicholas Crow Merritt; his grandmother, Carrie Ryals; and grandfather, Giddon Taylor Nicholas.
Hurston is survived by Mary Ann of the home, his loving wife of 62 years; a son, Allen Nicholas and his wife Debra Nicholas; two daughters, Allison Nicholas and her partner Cecil Ward, and Ruthanne Keim and her husband Jeff Keim; two sisters, Bobbie Grattet and Patricia Crow McElwee; four grandchildren, Anna Lisa Roberts, Kelsey Nicholas Dismukes, Gabe Nicholas Keim and Audrey Allison Keim; one great-granddaughter, Grace Katherine Roberts; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family is grateful for the outstanding care provided by the staff and doctors at Emory University Hospital and the Amity Care Hospice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.