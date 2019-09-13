Supt. Elder L.E. Carter Sr., 85, of Magnolia died Sept. 9, 2019, at his residence.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. today at Cook’s Enterprise Funeral Home of McComb. Services are 1 p.m. Saturday at East Fernwood Missionary Baptist Church (not Winding Carter Church of God in Christ as earlier reported), with Bishop A.V. Jordan officiating. Burial will be in the Winding Carter C.O.G.I.C. cemetery.
Supt. Carter was born April 21, 1934, in Magnolia. He was the son of Henderson Sr. and Estelle Norman Carter.
He was a retired heavy equipment operator. He was pastor for 50 years in the McComb District C.O.G.I.C.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty Carter; children, Celeste White, Sharron Carter and Barbara Carter; brothers, Henderson Jr., John L. and Willie J. Carter; and a sister, Mary Green.
Survivors include one son, L.E. (Grace) Carter Jr.; seven daughters, Gloria (Bonnie) Strowder, Shirley (Elton) Johnson, Brenda (Donald) Lewis, Renee (Barry) Harrell, Gale Rogers, Felecia Sambo and Cynthia (Lorenzo) Lang; one son-in-law, Wendell White; three grandchildren he raised, Elder LeMicah (Tiffany) Carter, Brandelyn (Minister D’Mario) Webber and Quinlyn Sambo; and a host of other relatives and friends.
