Carolyn Adair Thornhill Price, 87, passed away Nov. 27, 2020, of complications from pneumonia. She has gone to be with Christ, as well as her husband of 46 years, both parents and her two sisters. Heaven is surely a more boisterous place now that all the ladies in the Thornhill family have arrived!
A private graveside service and burial are being held today, and a memorial service will be held next year. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home handled arrangements.
Carolyn was born in Lincoln County on Nov. 15, 1933, during the Great Depression to Hurby Lee Thornhill and Iva Mae Brown Thornhill.
Carolyn was raised in the Moak’s Creek community, where she helped on the family dairy farm, along with her two sisters, Syble Thornhill Jones and Shirley Thornhill Parker. She was a graduate of Johnston Station High School and Copiah-Lincoln Junior College. She attended Moak’s Creek Baptist Church, a hop, skip and a jump from the family home.
Carolyn started dating the love of her life, Jesse Eugene Price, after he began leading the music at Moak’s Creek church. Eugene had been raised on a farm barely a mile away from Carolyn. They married in 1954 in a joint ceremony with Carolyn’s sister Syble and Clifford Jones in the largest ceremony the church had ever seen at the time.
Thereafter, they moved to New Orleans, where Carolyn worked as an executive assistant to the senior executive of the New Orleans branch of Texaco, while Eugene attended New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. Upon graduation, they both began their lifelong service to Christ, at Second Avenue Baptist Church in Laurel, where Carolyn gave birth to the Yankee Doodle Dandy known as Brenda, born July 4th, 1958.
While serving at Highland Baptist Church in Meridian, Carolyn gave birth to her brainiest child, Brian, in 1961. The family moved to Tuscaloosa, Ala., after that, serving at First Baptist Church until they moved back to Mississippi in 1969.
While serving at Central Baptist Church in McComb, Carolyn gave birth to her most challenging child, Barry, in 1971. Once Barry settled down a bit, Carolyn again worked as an executive assistant at First Federal Savings and Loan, and later in admissions at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
North McComb Baptist Church was the last church that Eugene and Carolyn served at until Eugene retired in 1995. After Eugene’s passing in 2001, Carolyn moved to Madison in 2003, a few miles from her two oldest children. She resided at the Christian retirement community, Sunnybrook Estates. She was a member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church in Madison.
Carolyn was a loving and patient wife, mother and grandmother, who cared deeply about her faith, her fellow church members, her community, friends and most importantly, her family. The children are forever grateful to her for instilling in them, these same values and will miss her greatly.
She is survived by her daughter, Dr. Brenda Carol (Marshall) Belaga-Price; two sons, Brian Eugene (Retha) Price and Barry Lyn Price; five grandchildren, William Lewis Price, Stephen Maxwell Price, Catherine Claire Price, Zaide Chilton Taul and Zoelle Lyn Price; Jennifer Jensen (mother of Zaide and Zoelle); brother-in-law, Byron S. Parker; sister-in-law, Rebecca Price Bellipanni; and several nieces and nephews. She will be remembered and missed by many other friends and family.
The children are grateful to the staff of Sunnybrook Estates and the amazing and loving care provided by the Covenant Caregivers staff at Sunnybrook. The children would also like to thank Senior Home Care, St. Dominic Hospital’s nursing staff, Sta-Home Home Health and Hospice Care of Madison and Dr. Scott Layne.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Moak’s Creek Cemetery, Children’s of Mississippi Hospital or the charity of your choice.
Share condolences at www.hartmanjonesfuneralhome.com.
