Helen Lavon Shaheen, 94, went to be with her Lord Aug. 22, 2021, at Kings Daughters Medical Center in Brookhaven.
Visitation is 11 a.m. today at Riverwood Family Funeral Services until services at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Easthaven Cemetery.
She was born Nov. 11, 1926, to the late Eugene Pennington and Hattie Jane Gill Pennington.
Mrs. Shaheen was a member of Bethel Temple United Pentecostal Church. She will be missed by all that loved and knew her.
Preceding her in death were her parents; a sister, Winnie Maude Anding; a son, Jessie Givens Sr.; husbands, Oliver King and Peter Shaheen; two grandsons, Corey McKlemurry and Chris Cabrera; two great-randchildren, Shiloh Fortson and Anthony W. Roberts Jr.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Hilda Ray Floyd of Brookhaven, Linda Oliver (Earl) of McComb, Carolyn Richardson (Bobby) of Bogue Chitto, Darlene Allen (Delynn) of Brookhaven; daughter-in-law, June Givens of Brookhaven; 17 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren and 27 great- great-grandchildren.
Condolences and other information are available online at www.riverwoodfamily.com.
