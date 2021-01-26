Lois Marie Lilly Freeman, 78, of Liberty passed away Jan. 22, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Visitation will be noon Wednesday until services at 3 p.m. at the Inhabitants of the Rock Church in Smithdale. Rev. Curtis Ready and Rev. Keith Lilly will officiate, and burial will be in the Freeman Cemetery in Liberty. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb is in charge of arrangements.
Lois was born in Amite County on May 24, 1942, to the late Clarence O. and Rebecca Johnson Lilly.
Lois was a homemaker and a member of the Inhabitants of the Rock Church. She was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and tending to her garden. She was a prankster at heart, a “straight shooter” and made the best cat-head biscuits. She loved all her family members dearly and will be sadly missed by all who loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Claude “June” Freeman Jr.; four brothers, James Lilly, E.C. Lilly, Jesse Lilly and Donald Ray Lill;y and one sister Maudie Lee Alford.
She is survived by two daughters and their spouces, Carolyn M. Steele (James) of Liberty and Judy Ready (Curtis) of Liberty; two sisters, Lola Mae Hall of Fernwood and Mildred Wilkinson (Basil) of Liberty; six grandchildren, Latosha Terrell (Evan), Jacqueline “Jackie” Dickerson (James), Justin Steele (Dori), Cody Ready, Levi Ready (Raven) and Hollie Gilbert (Jonathan); 10 great-granddaughters and one great-grandson, with numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Justin Steele, Cody Ready, Levi Ready, Evan Terrell, James Dickerson and Jonathan Gilbert.
Honorary pallbearer will be James Steele.
The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at the Mississippi Cancer Institute of McComb the staff of St. Luke Hospice and those family and friends who cared and comforted the family through this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Inhabitants of the Rock Church, 4697 Farmer Road, Smithdale, MS 39664.
