Arzelia Lane, 74, of Tylertown died Nov. 25, 2020, at Walthall General Hospital in Tylertown.
Born Sept. 2, 1946, in Tylertown, she was the daughter of the late Phillip Lane and the late Sarah Ellzey Lane.
Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 57 Estess Road, Tylertown, with the pastor Rev. Douglas Hart rendering words of comfort. Washington Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
All in attendance must wear masks and adhere to COVID 19 guidelines.
