Florence M. Temple, 93, of McComb, passed from this life on May 1, 2020, at Courtyard Rehabilitation and Healthcare in McComb.
Graveside services are today at Hollywood Cemetery in McComb. The Rev. David Millican will officiate, with Sharkey Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements.
Mrs. Temple was born March 12, 1927, in McComb to Earl A. McCue and Vallie Rainwater McCue.
Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Walter Temple Sr.; brothers, Earl McCue, James McCue and Leon Smith; and sister, Elizabeth Evans.
Survivors are her son, Walter Temple Jr. and wife Dianne of McComb; daughter, Katherine Caulder and husband Kirby of Wagram, N.C.; sisters, Vallie “Mickie” McCue of Summit and Doris Cain; grandchildren, Brittney Temple Brumfield and husband Shane of Pearl, Ben Leggett and wife Lisa of Sanford, N.C., and Brandon Caulder of Raeford, N.C.; and great-grandchildren, Skylar Brumfield, Shelby Leggett, Destiny Leggett, Stephanie Bailey and B.J. Andersen.
The family expresses a big thank you to Courtyard Rehabilitation and Healthcare, Hospice Compassus and Beacham Memorial Hospital for the compassionate care given to Mrs. Temple.
