Wilton Lee Knox, 62, of Liberty died April 6, 2021, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at Peoples Undertaking Co. with the Rev. Hattie Starks officiating. Burial will be in Mount Salem A.M.E Church Cemetery.
Mr. Knox was born Oct. 8, 1958, in Amite County to Willie Mae Horton Knox and the late Jessie James Knox Sr.
He worked at Georgia-Pacific as a feeder and was also a county worker.
Mr. Knox was preceded in death by his father, three brothers and three sisters.
He leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife, Sin Hae Knox; two sons, Lendale (Ongel) Knox and Joseph Knox; one grandson, Joseph Knox Jr.; his mother; five sisters, Clemintine McGhee, Hessie K. Todd, Corinne Knox, Shana Spears and Willie Ann Anderson; six brothers, Oliver Ray (Ada Mae) Knox, Anthony Keith (Alice Faye) Knox, Clem T. (DeAnka) Knox, Dusan (Angela) Knox, C.J. (Irma) Spears and James (Marilyn) Spears; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
