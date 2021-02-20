Deacon Cleophas Winding, 83, of Liberty, died Feb. 15, 2021, at Liberty Living Community Center.
Visitation is 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Peoples Undertaking Co. Graveside services are 11 a.m. Monday at Cockerham Chapel Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Frankie Miller officiating.
Mr. Winding was born June 26, 1937, in Amite County to Eddie Lee and Caroline Cockerham Winding.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Joy H. Winding; his mother and father-in-law, Scottie Jean and David Brown; a brother, Lionel Winding; his stepfather, Herman McCray; one stepbrother, five brothers-in-law and three sisters-in-law.
He leaves to cherish his memories his wife of 56 years, Lucille B. Winding; four sons, Delbert (Mary) Winding, Kelvin Winding, Marcus (Kim) Winding and Jeremy (ShaDarrial) Winding; two daughters, Shelia Hampton and Jennifer (James) Marsalis; nine grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, two sisters-in-law, four stepsisters, five stepbrothers and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, church family and dear friends.
