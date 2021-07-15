Rantonio Jones, 42, of Tylertown, died July 10, 2021, in Pike County.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Cook’s Enterprise Funeral Home. Services are there 2 p.m. Saturday, with burial in Dinah Cemetery No. 2. Guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be enforced.
He was born Sept. 28, 1978 in Tylertown.
