Timothy Aaron Short, 55, a native of Gloster, passed away unexpectedly July 27, 2019, at his home at Bayou Manchac in Baton Rouge.
Visitation is 5 to 8 tonight at Brown Funeral Home in Gloster and continues there 9 a.m. Friday until services at 11. Bro. Shan Van Norman will officiate. Burial will follow in Woodland Memorial Park.
Mr. Short was born July 5, 1964, in Centreville, the son of Robert Terry Short Sr. and Judith McCurley Short.
Tim graduated from Pine Hills Academy in 1982. After graduation he took on the trade of painter/handicraftsman. He took pride in his work and loved what he did. In his spare time, Tim loved to hunt and fish and was accompanied by his faithful dog, Yoshi, everywhere he went.
Tim was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Brewer Short and Mabel Sterling of Gloster; and his maternal grandparents, Gary and Effie McCurley of Gloster.
He is survived by his parents; two brothers, Robert Short Jr. of Lake Charles, La., and Anthony Short and wife Diane of Crosby; a sister, Wendy Ellis and husband Joe of Madison; three nephews, Jesse Thibodeaux of Ponchatoula, La., Tyler Brown and William Ellis of Madison; and two nieces, Megan Brown and Meghan Ellis of Madison.
Pallbearers are Luke Ervin, Charles Ervin, Monette Jackson, Gary Sterling, Robert Spillman and Ben Allen “Tee” Murray.
