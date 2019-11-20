Wilmon Van Dan, 65, of Tylertown, passed away Nov. 16, 2019, at his residence.
Visitation is 10 a.m. today until services at 1 p.m. at Capps Funeral Home, Tylertown, with Bro. Buddy Day officiating. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Van Dan was born Aug. 19, 1954, in Tylertown, to the late Betty and Oliver Van Dan.
