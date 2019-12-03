Phil Price, 80, of McComb passed away at his home Nov. 30, 2019, surrounded by his family after a lengthy health battle resulting from a severe stroke.
Friends are invited to join the Price family in celebrating the life of Phil Price today at Navilla Baptist Church. Visitation will start at noon until the funeral services at 2 p.m. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb is handling arrangements.
Phil was born Nov. 24, 1939, in Pineville, La., and was preceded in death by his father and mother, Alton and Thelma Price; brothers Alton Price Jr., Bobby Ray Price and Mark Price.
He was employed by Illinois Central Gulf Railroad for 20 years before starting his own business, Phil Price Construction, where he made a name for himself by crafting some of the most well constructed homes in this area. Phil served his country as a member of Mississippi National Guard in his early years and was a Master Mason and Shriner. He was a member of Navilla Baptist Church.
Phil was an avid sportsman and loved quail hunting. His grandchildren were his heart and he spent as much time as possible with them attending their activities and teaching them how to do the things he loved. He was known as a hardworking, loving, compassionate, selfless, well-respected man who adored and cherished his family and friends and the relationships of those lives that he touched. Phil would always go the extra mile to help others. His compassion and caring nature extended to many others as he took in and mentored at least five other children in his home over the years. Always the pillar of strength for his family, at the end his family was a pillar of strength for him. He will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his devoted wife Nell of 58 years; his daughters, Vicky Wonders and husband Ed, Phyllis Johnson and husband Michael, all of Pensacola, Fla.; sons, Wayne and wife Donna of McComb, and Steve and wife Charlie of Madison; his grandchildren, Sydnee Johnson, Anthony Johnson, Tamara DiGiacoma (Fred), Phillip Price (Ragan), Timothy Price (Katelyn), Oliver Price, Julian Price and Kate Price; seven great-grandchildren; four siblings, Bennie Price, Shirley P. Boyd, Caroline Wells and Frank Price; along with many beloved nieces and nephews that were like his own children.
Pallbearers are Wayne Theriot, Jimmy Price, Frank Price, Jason Price, Terry McWilliams and David Creel. Honorary pallbearers are Bennie Price, J.W. Holmes, Mike Boyd and grandsons Anthony Johnson, Phillip Price, Timothy Price, Oliver Price and Julian Price.
The family would like to extend a very special thanks to his caregivers, Sandra Conerly, Emma Smith and Pat Quinn, and to St. Luke Hospice staff and nurses. We are so grateful for the loving support of family and friends, along with members of Navilla Baptist Church that have supported our family over the past 13 years.
