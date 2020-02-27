Julius Edward “Sonny” Leake Jr., 69, of Bogue Chitto died Feb. 26, 2020, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
Visitation is 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday and continues 1 p.m. Friday until services at 2 at Riverwood Family Funeral Services in Brookhaven. Burial will be in the Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery.
He was born Aug. 25, 1950, in Amite County to Julius Edward Leake and Lola Wooten Leake.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Johnnie Ann Brister.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Janie Leake; children, Jason Leake and wife Stacy, Justin Leake and wife Katrina, Mickey Wallace, Marsha McCaffrey and husband Tate, all of Bogue Chitto; brothers, Dwain Leake and wife Kay and Dudley Leake, all of Jayess; a sister, Judy Moore of Hammond, La,; seven grandchildren, Grant Leake, Colby Kirkland, Karly Leake, Jacob, J.T., Macie and Maddi McCaffrey, all of Bogue Chitto; his step-father, Charles Ray Cothern of Jayess; and his mother-in-law, Clara Reid, of Bogue Chitto. He also leaves behind his beloved dog Koko and a host of nieces, nephews and other loving family members and friends.
