William A. "Bill" Stewart, 88, of Pearl passed away Aug. 15, 2020, at Baptist Hospital in Jackson. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday at Stewart Cemetery in Gillsburg. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home will handle the arrangements.
Bill was born Aug. 20, 1931, in Gillsburg to Albert Adams Stewart and Florence Elizabeth Haney Stewart. He was a member of Antioch Baptist Church in Pearl, where he served as a deacon. He was a devoted follower of Jesus Christ. William was a 32nd degree Mason. He served in the United States Army, in the Korean Conflict as a paratrooper and a medic.
William always tried to be a good man; he loved his family and would make an effort to visit as much as he could. He enjoyed gospel music and playing the harmonica to his little dogs, Milk Dud and Snickers.
Bill worked in refrigeration and air conditioning throughout his professional life and retired from the state of Mississippi as facilities maintenance manager in 2000. He also owned and operated a 60-unit mobile home park in Pearl for many years. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; 15 brothers and sisters, Inez Stewart. Dalton H. Stewart, Edyce Stewart, Patrick B. Stewart, Velma Stewart, Eleanor Stewart, Barnell Stewart, D. Wallace Stewart, Quentin Stewart, M. Yvonne Stewart, F. Evelyn Stewart, Edsel F. Stewart, Evy Jo Stewart, Elizabeth Stewart and Claudius L. Stewart; and a son-in-law, Stephen K. Hamilton.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Betty Broadwater Stewart of Pearl; two daughters, Lynn Stewart Hamilton of Pearl and Sherrie Stewart Folger of Houston, Texas; four grandchildren; Elena Hamilton, Skylar Hamilton, Bryan Hamilton (Rik Juarez), and Haleigh Folger; a great-granddaughter, Zoe Reichenbach; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Bryan Hamilton, Skylar Hamilton, Doug Green, William "PC" Stewart, Shawn Stewart and Brent Culn Stewart.
Honorary pallbearers will be Allen Stewart and Randy Stewart.
