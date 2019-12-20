Sylvia H. Kounovsky, 84, of Magnolia, passed away Dec. 19, 2019, at Camellia Estates in McComb.
Graveside services are 2 p.m. today at Magnolia Cemetery with Dr. David Millican officiating. Sharkey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Ms. Kounovsky was born July 15, 1935, in Magnolia. She was the daughter of George “Tex” Kounovsky and Littie McDaniel Kounovsky.
Ms. Sylvia was a longtime member of First Baptist Church in Magnolia. She loved her family very much.
Ms. Sylvia was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Harold Kounovsky; and one sister, Julia Kounovsky.
She is survived by three cousins, Donna Guzman and husband Julio, and Patricia Knight, all of Mountain View, Ark., and Penny Sterling and husband Rick of Magnolia; and numerous other cousins.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to her caretakers, Bernice Strawder and Maela Badon.
Share condolences at sharkeyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.