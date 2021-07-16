Pike County supervisors Thursday agreed to join with the City of McComb in borrowing $400,000 for new hangars at the McComb-Pike County Airport. Now the ball is in city selectmen’s court.
The loan would come from the U.S. Department of Agriculture with 2.25% interest payable over 20 years. Airport board president Bob Hensarling said rental fees on the hangars should cover the payments and maybe even bring in a little extra.
The airport board wants to build 10 new T-hangars that would rent for $350 a month to plane owners.
“All the hangar space at the airport now is taken,” Hensarling said. “There is a waiting list.”
A Mississippi Department of Transportation grant will pay half the cost of building them, or $400,000, but McComb and Pike County have to provide the rest.
A Mississippi Development Authority loan is available at 1% interest over 10 years, but those notes would be too high for hangar rentals to offset, said Garrett Smith of Neel-Schaffer engineering.
Supervisor Sam Hall said he would like to see financial statements on the airport for the past three years as well as a trend analysis on the hangars “to see if it can truly support the debt.”
Smith said he can provide that and said projections indicate that rental from just eight of the hangars would service the debt.
However, “if there are any shortfalls, the county and city would have to come up with the money,” he said.
Board attorney Wayne Dowdy told supervisors they can approve proceeding with the loan for now but rescind it later if they decide it’s not feasible.
Neel-Schaffer will charge $5,000 to prepare the application, which the airport board will pay for.
“The airport is very important for economic development,” Hall said, winning agreement from other officials. But he said he wants to be comfortable with the decision.
Hall offered a motion to proceed with the loan pending McComb’s approval, and the board agreed.
Smith said he and Hensarling will present the plan to the McComb city board at its next work session in hopes of approval at the July 22 regular meeting. Smith said he will need a decision by the end of the month.
Hensarling said more hangars will mean more planes and more landings, which in turn will draw more FAA grants, hopefully to lengthen the runway.
Hensarling said he has arranged to meet next week with the county board president and administrator, the mayor, city administrator and a CPA.
Hall said he would like to attend as well.
