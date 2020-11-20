Emma Jean Otkins Griffin, 85, of Centreville died Nov. 16, 2020, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center
Graveside services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Damascus Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. David Veals officiating. Anderson Funeral Home of Gloster is in charge of arrangements.
She was born Sept. 1, 1935, the daughter of Eugene Griffin and Gertrude Banks Otkins.
She was a retired dietician from Field Memorial Hospital after more than 40 years of service.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one son, two sisters and three brothers.
Survivors include her husband, James Griffin; three daughters, Brenda (Gordon) Griffin-Johnson, Linda Griffin Robinson and Jacqueline Griffin; adopted daughter Tamecka Griffin; a son, Thomas Griffin; seven grandchildren; adopted granddaughter, Tameka Griffin; 15 great-grandchildren; and a sister Georgia Otkins Haynes.
