Deborah Shepherd, 86, of McComb, passed away Dec. 27, 2020, at Aston Court Community Living Center.
Graveside services will be held 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Mount Carmel Baptist Church in Union. Dr. David Millican will officiate. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home will handle arrangements.
Mrs. Shepherd was born Feb. 23, 1934, in Jackson to Thomas P. Stevens and Wadie Hall Stevens.
She was a member of the First Church of Christ, Scientist, and enjoyed spending time reading and studying about her religion. She worked locally for Wimberly Jewelers and Collectors Corner. She will be missed by those who knew and loved her.
Deborah was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, William Franklin “Bill” Shepherd Sr.; a daughter, Lisa Stewart; a sister, Joy Zeagler; and a nephew, Craig Stevens.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Frank Shepherd Jr. and Rena of Madison; a brother, Kenneth Hall Stevens of Cherry Valley, Calif; two grandchildren, Stephanie Joy Byrd (Andy) of Chattanooga, Tenn., and Hunter Stewart (Taylor) of Summit; a great-granddaughter, Addison Byrd; along with many other relatives.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. Deborah Shepherd's name to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
