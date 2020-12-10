Roger Dale “Paul” Martin, 68, died Dec. 7, 2020, at Courtyard Rehabilitation and Healthcare.
Walk-through visitation is 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at Young’s Funeral Home, Summit, followed by graveside services at 1 p.m. at Good Hope Free Will Baptist Church, Smithdale. The Rev. Charles Bonds will officiate.
