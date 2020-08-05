Jane Bridgman, 90, a native of Winona and a long-time resident of Tylertown, died Aug. 2, 2020, at Southwest Mississippi Medical Center.
Graveside services will be 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Tylertown Cemetery with the Rev. Buddy Day and the Rev. Justin Knight officiating. Hartman-Hughes Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Mrs. Bridgman was born May 14, 1930, in Winona, the daughter of Robert Lee and Maybell Staford Reese.
After finishing high school at Winona High, she received her B.S. degree, cum laude, from Mississippi University for Women, where she was a member of Mortar Board and several other honor societies.
She taught school at McComb High School and Tylertown High School and was a home economist with the Agricultural Extension Services. Later she owned a business in Tylertown and was office manager in her husband’s veterinary clinic.
Mrs. Bridgman was a member of Tylertown Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school for over 30 year and participated in other church activities. She was also active in community activities and was awarded the Jaubert Community Service Award by the Walthall County Chamber of Commerce in 1984.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Allen Bridgman; her parents and grandparents; a sister, Claudia Reese; a son, Robert David Bridgman; and twin daughters, Lee and Lynn Bridgman.
She is survived by two sons, Reese Allen Bridgman and wife Kelly and Roger Kyle Bridgman and wife Andrea; two granddaughters, Janna Elizabeth Lear (Kade) and Jaylyn Grace Bridgman; two sisters-in-law, Frances Frizzel and Anita Hearn; a nephew-in-law, David Vines and wife Susan, and a great-niece, Amanda Short and husband Tony, all of Montgomery, Ala.
Pallbearers will be Dr. Rob Loper, Ken Craft, Kade Lear, Fred Johnson, James Kemp and Timothy Fortenberry.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dewey Martin, T.J. Burch, Lyndell Rushing, Louie Fortenberry, Charles Pigott, Jimmy Magee and Chim Stogner.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks if you would donate to either the W-fund at MUW Foundation, 100 College St., Box W1618, Columbus, MS 39701; Baptist Children’s Village; the Food Pantry, Tylertown Baptist Church, 409 Tyler Ave., Tylertown, MS 39667; St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Memphis; or St. Joseph Indian School.
Share condolences at www.hartmanhughesfuneralhome.com.
Fred Willoughby
Fred Lampton Willoughby, 56, of McComb went to be with his Lord on Aug. 2, 2020, at his home.
Visitation is noon to 2 p.m. Thursday at Riverwood Family Funeral Service, Brookhaven. Graveside service is 3 p.m. Thursday at Sartinville United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Willoughby was born May 9, 1964, to the late Fred Miller Willoughby Sr. and Georgia Merle Stinson Willoughby.
Mr. Willoughby loved working on cars, grilling, and cooking, and spending time with his family. He always enjoyed watching westerns and wrestling.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Brian Willoughby; and niece, Sylvia Diane Bergeron.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Sandra Willoughby; daughters, Emily Ragas and husband, Brandon, Lula Grace Willoughby, Kerri Byrd and husband Walter, and Christina Miller and husband Richie; brother, Timothy Willoughby; sisters, Rannah Rushing and Sylvia McKenzie; and eight grandchildren, Alexis Domanick, Payton Domanick, Cade Domanick, Ayden Smith, Anthony Ragas, Jayce Miller, Adyson Miller and Gage Taylor Ragas.
Share condolences at www.riverwoodfamily.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.