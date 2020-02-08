Dr. Willie B. Tobias Sr., 75, of McComb died Feb. 3, 2020, in Jackson.
Visitation is 9 a.m. today until services at 11 at Rose Bower Baptist Church. The Rev. Willie B. Tobias Jr. will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Cook’s Enterprise Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Dr. Tobias was born July 10, 1944, in Amite County.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.