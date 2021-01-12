Charlotte Anderson, 71, of Fernwood, passed away Jan. 10, 2021, at her residence.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. Wednesday at Hartman Jones Funeral Home until services at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Honea Anderson Cemetery. Rev. Wayne Hall and Dr. David Millican will officiate.
Charlotte was born November 29, 1949, in Magnolia to George Anderson and Elaine Powell Anderson.
She was a lifetime member of Fernwood Baptist Church where she served as a bookkeeper and taught GA’s, Acteens, Sunday School and helped with the nursery until she was no longer able.
She was a graduate of Magnolia High School in 1968 and attended Southwest Mississippi Community College in 1969. She started her career at Shippers Express Trucking. Shortly thereafter, she moved to Eisworth Motors, and retired from Ford Motor Company after 44 years of service.
Charlotte had a great love for children, she was affectionately known by many as “Aunt Charlotte.” She will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Gary Winston Anderson.
She is survived by two brothers and a sister-in-law, George W. Anderson and Diane, of Magnolia and James Oliver Anderson of Amite County; a nephew, Gary W. Anderson; a niece, Ginger Anderson Simpson (Josh); three great-nieces, Lily E. Anderson, Landry E. Anderson and Lexie G. Simpson; a great nephew, Seth Simpson. They were all the light of her life. She is also survived by a special aunt, Wessie Powell Pevey; and a special cousin, Denise Powell, who aided in her care tirelessly.
The family wishes to extend a special thank-you to the loving sitters she was blessed with at her home, Brenda Hill, Trenia McGowan and Cynthia Marshall.
Pallbearers will be Josh Simpson, Gary Anderson, Allen Turnage, Stuart Middleton, James Ray Lawrence and Aubrey Rimes.
Honorary pallbearers will be Tommy Turage and Herman Moak.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Ms. Charlotte Anderson’s name may be made to The Blair E. Batson Hospital for Children in Jackson.
