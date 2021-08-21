Elwanda Pine “Granny” Peters, 89, of McComb went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Aug. 15, 2021, at Ochsner Medical Center-Hancock in Bay St. Louis.
A memorial service, for family, will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at Faith Assembly of God, Highway 98 E., McComb. If you have a fever or have been exposed, please send your love but do not attend. We don’t want to be the cause of the spread of COVID-19.
Mrs. Elwanda was born in McComb on May 11, 1932, and was the daughter of Fred E Pine and Ouida O’Quin Pine.
She was a Christian lady, loved the Lord and showed the love of Christ to everyone she met.
She loved her family and in 2009 was the Enterprise-Journal Mother of the Year. She deserved to win that award.
She never met a stranger and remembered their names. She witnessed to all who would listen.
In her time of living, she was a waitress and ran the soda fountains at Gillis Drug Store in downtown McComb, worked in sewing factories and others, owned the Chicken Shack in Gloster and later was hired on at the Mississippi Department of Transportation, where she retired as a scale operator. She was one of the first 10 women and one of three that graduated that first class of MDOT operators.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Garland Peters; one infant brother; three brothers, Archie Pine, T.H. Pine and Norman Pine; and one infant granddaughter, Loren Froman.
She is survived by one son, Dwayne Dunn and Yvonne of Brookhaven; three daughters, Wanda Thomas and Joe of Gloster, Shelia Thornton and John of Pensacola, Fla., and Susan Froman and Duane of Kiln; one brother, Harlon Fred Pine and Olive of Covington, La.; one sister, Lanelle Pickard of McComb; two special cousins, WB West and Yvonne of Clearwater, Fla., and Eileen Smith-Spohn and Dennis of Warren, Mich.; 13 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren, one due in October and still counting, 12 great-great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
