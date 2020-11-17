Leslie Whitehead Wicker, 69, of Water Valley passed from this life Nov. 15, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.
Visitation will be 5 p.m. today at Parker Memorial Funeral Home of Bruce. until services at 6, with Bro. Bobby Jones officiating. A second visitation will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, in the sanctuary of Calvary Baptist Church in Smithdale until graveside services at 2 p.m. in the church cemetery with Bro. Gerald Wicker officiating.
Leslie graced the world with her presence in Taylorsville on July 2, 1951. She was daughter to Lila Lena Hayles Whitehead and the late Louis Lovell Whitehead.
Leslie married the love of her life, Larry Wicker, on July 16, 1971. The couple spent a timeless 49 and a half years together, abounding with one son and many memories.
She started her career as a secretary, the heartbeat of an organization, and went on to work for the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. She served the department of Wildlife and Fisheries for six years before taking her skill set to the United States Army Corps of Engineers. While Leslie knew her way around an office, she wasn’t afraid to get dirt under her nails while tending to her farm, Sunlight Springs Organic Farm.
She loved using her cooking skills, constantly finding new recipes to prepare for her family. With a green thumb, Leslie found joy in the laborious task of cultivating a garden, especially her beloved flowers.
Above all Leslie found the most fulfillment while advancing the Lord’s Kingdom alongside her husband Bro. Larry Wicker. She didn’t simply pass away, she held in her soul the cure to death, a relationship with the Lord where she worshipped Him at Drivers Flat Baptist Church.
Leslie was preceded in death by her father, Louis Whitehead, and one sister Carolyn Hitt.
Leslie is survived by her husband, Larry Wicker; one son Daniel (Marci) Wicker of Oxford; two grandchildren, Tannalee McCoy and Carter Gray McCoy of Oxford; mother Lila Whitehead of Collins; two brothers: James Whitehead and Sam Whitehead of Seminary.
Online condolences may be composed at parkermemorialfuneralhomes.com
