Christopher Ball, 31, of New Orleans, died Sept. 22, 2020, at his residence.
Services are 10 a.m. Saturday at Faith Walker Church, 1240 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., New Orleans. Pastor Joshua Osbey will officiate. Burial will be in Magee’s Creek Church Cemetery. Craft-Ginn Funeral Chapel of Tylertown is handling arrangements.
