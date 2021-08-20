Mary “Maggie” Rhodus, 86, of McComb, passed away Aug. 18, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Visitation is 9 a.m. Saturday until services at 11 at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb. The Rev. Ed Stewart and the Rev. J.R. McBeth will officiate, and burial will be in Pike Memorial Gardens in McComb.
Maggie was born in Blakely, Ga., on March 5, 1935, to the late Sam and Gladys Peace Glass.
Maggie retired as a machinist from the Weyerhaeuser industry when she was 83 years of age in Fernwood.
She was a member of Faith Assembly of God.
She was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved her family dearly. She enjoyed traveling, the outdoors and especially the New Orleans Saints. She will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Walter G. Rhodus; seven brothers and an infant sister.
She is survived by one son, Tony Fowler (Tammy); a daughter, Melissa A. Fowler; four grandchildren, Brandon Fowler (Dawn), Eli Fowler (Mandy), Mitchell Fowler (Torie) and Rebekah Whittington (Lee); 11 great-grandchildren, with numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Tony Fowler, Brandon Fowler, Eli Fowler, Mitchell Fowler, Lee Whittington and Konnor Graham.
Honorary pallbearers will be Cameron Whittington and Brayden Whittington.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601
