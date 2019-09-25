Launell Ridley, 95, of Summit, died Sept. 17, 2019, at her residence.
Visitation is 11 a.m. Thursday until services at noon at Denwiddie Street Church of Christ with Bro. Anthony Johnson, pastor, officiating. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Summit. Cook’s Enterprise Funeral Home of McComb is handling arrangements.
Ms. Ridley was a retired machine operator for Nunn Bush Shoe Co. and Eagle Knitting Factory.
She was a member of Denwiddie Street Church of Christ and attended and worshipped with Summit Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Ulysses Van Jr.; two sisters and four brothers.
Survivors include four children, Lawrence Thomas Wesley, Regina W. Bolden, Trent Harvey Wesley and Natalie Sue Wesley; three grandsons, Reginald D. Wesley, Eric (Qiana) Bolden and Lawrence “Lume” Wesley; three great-grandsons, Derek Jordan Wesley, Carmello Ulysses Wesley and Troy Eric John Bolden; a daughter-in-law, Luvenia Wesley; five sisters, Emma Jean Ridley, Carrie Mae Ridley, Earnestine (Hollis) Weatherspoon, Etherean Jackson and Wilma Rigsby; one brother, Marco Ridley; and a host of other relatives and friends.
