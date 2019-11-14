Patricia Ann Flanagan Evans, 79, of Summit, left this earth to be with her Lord Jesus on Nov. 12, 2019.
Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Sharkey Funeral Home, Summit, and 10 a.m. Saturday until services at 11. Dr. Larry Leblanc will officiate. Burial will be in Tylertown City Cemetery.
Patricia, or Pat as she was lovingly known, was born May 29, 1940, to Mabel and Fred Flanagan in Tylertown.
Her early years were spent in the community of Ruth. When she was 8 years old, the family moved to Summit, where she resided until her death.
Pat attended Summit High School until it merged with McComb High School, where she graduated in 1958. She attended Mississippi College for two years and then transferred to Gilfoy School of Nursing. After graduating from nursing school, she became a registered nurse. She worked Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center for several years before joining the State Health Department. She retired from there after 25 years of service.
On Aug. 18, 1962, Pat married the love of her life, Marine Lance Cpl. Benjamin Evans. They shared 57 years together, living out the vows they made to one another. Pat and Bennie had two daughters and four grandchildren, as well as two sons-in-law and a grandson-in-law that they love deeply.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Mabel Pittman Flanagan and Benjamin Fred Flanagan.
She leaves behind her devoted husband, Bennie Evans; daughters, Beth Robinson (John) of Richmond, Texas, and Lynn Williamson (Darren) of Covington, La.; grandchildren, Lauren Badillo (Stephen) of San Antonio, Texas, Brandon Robinson of San Marcos, Texas, Cameron Jones and Erynn Williamson of Covington, La.; as well as a host of family and friends.
