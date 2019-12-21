Joseph Anthony “Joe” Cavin, 73, of Centreville, passed away at Wilkinson County Senior Care on Dec. 19, 2019.
Visitation is 1 p.m. today until services at 2 at Hopewell Methodist Church with the Rev. Bryce Dobson officiating. Burial will be at Hopewell Cemetery under the direction of Newman Funeral Home.
Mr. Cavin was born April 19, 1946, in Centreville to Joseph Chester Cavin and Marion Floyd Felter Cavin.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Rodney Cavin, Thomas Felter and Gerald Cavin; and one sister, Katherine Patterson.
Joe is survived by one sister, Cynthia Watkins of Liberty; one brother, Michael Cavin of Centreville; one sister-in-law, Shirley Felter of Woodville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be John Jelks, John Newman, Tommy Felter and Chris Sturdivant. Honorary pallbearers will be Thomas McCurley, L.W. McCearley, Marion McCurley and Johnny Longmire.
The family would like to thank the staff members at Field Memorial Hospital, Wilkinson County Senior Care, Hospice Compassus and Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
