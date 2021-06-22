Gary Allen Busby, a longtime resident of Summit, quietly passed away at his wife’s side on June 12, 2021.
A wake celebrating Gary’s full life and wonderful accomplishments will be held June 27 at Rosco’s of McComb, 4080 Hwy. 98 East, McComb. Services begin at 2 p.m., with no defined concluding time. Friends and family are encouraged to bring food, memories and tall tales.
Born Jan. 18, 1953, in Forrest City, Ark., Gary quickly discovered his love for music. He began singing in front of audiences at age 8, and started playing bass-guitar at age 10. For Gary, music was not just a part of life, nor was life simply a part of music. He epitomized both as different perspectives of the same thing, wholly and sincerely putting his heart into it. Gary did not stop there, either.
Among Gary’s many talents, skills, and hobbies, he was a master carpenter, an adept small-engine mechanic, a millwright, a welder, a blacksmith, and an artist. He always wanted to learn more. In addition to honing his skills as a welder at Southwest Mississippi Community College, earning top honors, Gary recently earned an Associate of Arts degree from the same school. He attended Southeastern Louisiana University before continuing his education at William Carey University, and had a year before earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in music education.
Gary was preceded in death by his father, Henry Allen Busby, and his mother, Freda Shreeves.
He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Busby of Summit; his sister Melissa Busby McAdams and her husband Treynor McAdams of Denham Springs, La.; his brother, Tony Busby; his son, Joey Busby of Summit; his daughters, Kyrie Hux-Busby of Summit, Lekita Busby Harris, and Angela Jones of Forrest City; and two granddaughters, Briarrose Hux-Busby of Summit, and Raina Livingston of Dallas, Texas.
