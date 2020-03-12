Georgia L. Aych, 100, of Magnolia, transitioned to her heavenly home March 5, 2020, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center in McComb.
Visitation is 9 a.m. Saturday until services at 11 at Union Missionary Baptist Church in Magnolia with Pastor Omega Wilson officiating. Burial will be in Robinson Cemetery, Liberty. Peoples Undertaking Co. of McComb is in charge of arrangements.
Mother Aych was born Oct. 17, 1919, in Amite County. She was the daughter of the late Henry Bates and Thelma Ramsey Davis.
Mother Aych was a homemaker for many years and truly an example of “a virtuous woman.” Mother Aych was very humble and she raised her children and many others as well.
She was preceded in death by her parents: her husband, Leon Aych Sr.; four sons, Leon Aych Jr., Leroy Aych, Willie Lee Aych and Johnny Ray Aych.
She leaves to cherish her memories five daughters, Kathleen Miller, Thelma Lee, Brenda (Sammy) Jackson, Stella Pool and Joyce Aych; one son, William Edward Aych; one daughter-in-law, Mary Aych; one brother-in-law, Herman Caston; three sisters-in-law, Carrie Anthony, Martha Williams and Eartis Taplin; 40 grandchildren, 115 great-grandchildren, 120 great-great- grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, church family and friends.
