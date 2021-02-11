Joy Beth Guy Pippen, 79, of McComb, passed away Feb. 1, 2021, at Brandon Nursing and Rehab Center in Brandon.
Visitation is 1 p.m. Saturday until services at 2 at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb. Dr. David Millican will officiate and burial will be in Hollywood Cemetery.
Joy was born in McComb on March 15, 1941, to the late George Hamilton and Norma Elizabeth Dykes Guy.
She was a real estate broker and a member of First Baptist Church of McComb.
Mama was a beautiful and funny woman who was voted twice to be the Azalea Queen and was a majorette for McComb High School. Her favorite song was “I Am Woman,” which is what she requested to be played at her funeral — her words, not mine.
She was also a great writer of poetry and short stories. Mama loved golf and could out-drive most men from the men’s tee. Mama was JOY — she could make you laugh when you should have been crying. She was never judgmental or she would not have any friends to this day.
I am so happy she was with me during my labor and delivery of my twins, Brittany Elizabeth, Bethany Amber, and my youngest daughter Sarah Joy. She actually saw them all before I did because she was at the right end, of course. She was a special lady and leaves behind a ton of memories and laughs.
She had a gift to make people laugh. I will miss her laughter and sage wisdom. I hold dear memories of the dreaded cleaning of closets, Halston perfume, eating whop salads with her homemade mayonnaise, and listening to her recite Fannie Farkle. She truly was one of a kind. Rest in peace. We all love you to the moon and back.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband S.W. “Chip” Pippen; and one sister, Jean Guy Bunch.
She is survived by two daughters, Lynn Burt Spencer (Marvin) and Lisa Burt Bennett (Robert); five grandchildren, Brittany Toth and fiancé Scott Dimitri, Bethany Toth, Sarah Bennett, Guy Spencer and wife Amanda Lingold Spencer, and Joni Spencer Taylor (Bill); four great-grandchildren, Colson Spencer, Maddox Spencer, Izzy Taylor and Ella Taylor; with numerous nieces and nephews.
