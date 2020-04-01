Kelly H. Bowlin, 84, a native of Amite County, passed away March 31, 2020, at his residence in Amite County.
Graveside services are at Hillcrest Cemetery in Baker, La. Brown Funeral Home of Gloster is handling arrangements.
He was born March 10, 1936, at home in Amite County, the son of Joe Case Bowlin and Lena Bell Mitchell Bowlin.
He was a longtime resident of Baker, La., worked with the Baton Rouge Fire Department for 32 years, and was district chief.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived his wife, Jewell Bowlin; two sons, Daniel Thomas Bowlin and wife Nicole, and Bruce Wayne Bowlin; one sister, Rhodalene B. Eads and husband Andrew; one brother, the Rev. Gary Bowlin and wife Norma; and numerous nieces and nephews.
