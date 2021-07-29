Roxanne McDaniel Mitchell, born Dec. 19, 1965, entered into her heavenly home on June 20, 2021, in Big Lake Texas.
Friends and family are welcome to show their respects 9 a.m. Saturday at Fernwood Baptist Church until a memorial service at 11:30 with Bro. David Millican officiating. Burial in Hollywood cemetery will follow.
Born and raised in McComb, she was a 1983 graduate of Parklane Academy. Roxanne moved to Texas and married the love of her life , Tom Mitchell, where they resided with their dog Buster.
She loved her family and her friends, but above all she loved the Lord. She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Ann Burris Vance, and other close relatives.
She is survived by her husband and a host of family and friends who will miss her greatly.
