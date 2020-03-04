Mrs. Martha A. McMorris, 83, of Brookhaven and formerly of Summit, died March 2, 2020.
Visitation is 9 a.m. Thursday at Riverwood Family Funeral Services in Brookhaven until services at 10:30. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Summit.
She was born March 28, 1936, to Curtis Melvin Rhodus Sr. and Louise Guy Rhodus. She was a member of Central Baptist Church, Brookhaven.
Mrs. Martha was an accomplished pianist, playing for numerous churches as well as teaching music at North Pike schools. She enjoyed playing the piano for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard H. “Dick” McMorris; her parents; son and daughter-in-law, Jimmy and Gail McMorris; and sister-in-law, Josie Rhodus.
Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Stan McMorris and wife Carol Ann, Clay McMorris and wife Stephanie, and Tommy McMorris and wife Lisa; one brother, Curtis Melvin Rhodus Jr.; 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; two nieces and a host of cousins.
Condolences and other information are available online at www.riverwoodfamily.com.
