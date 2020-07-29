Bishop Maultee Brown Sr., 91, passed away on July 26, 2020.
Celebration of Life service is 11 a.m. today at Gregory Levett & Sons Funeral Home, Rockdale Chapel, Conyers, Ga. Burial is at Georgia National Cemetery, 1080 Scott Hudgens Drive, Canton, Ga.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.