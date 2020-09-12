Donnice Pearl Harris, 74, of Jackson and formerly of Fernwood, died Sept. 7, 2020, at St. Dominic Medical Center in Jackson.
Visitation is 10 a.m. Tuesday until services at 11 at Peoples Undertaking Co. with the Rev. Detrick Johnson officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Grove Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Harris was born March 13, 1946, to Lennie Lee Green and Annie Lee Quinn-Green in McComb,
Mrs. Harris received her education within the Eva Gordon School in Magnolia.
She was an active member at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Indianapolis. After moving to Jackson, she became a member of Abundance of Grace Christian Church, pastored by the Rev. Detrick Johnson.
Mrs. Harris was preceded in death by her husband, Ison B. Harris Sr.; her daughters, Vanessa (Rena) Watson and Victoria (Vicky) Benberry; her oldest granddaughter Tiffany S. Watson; eight brothers and sisters.
Mrs. Harris leaves to cherish her memories her daughter, Catina Y. Harris; two sons, Roger (Bridget) Green of Indianapolis and Ison (Stacy) Harris Jr. of Jackson; her sister, Edna Bates; her very special friend, Heber Chandler Jr.; 10 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, church families and dear friends.
