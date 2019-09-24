Lavone R. Wallace Leal, 70, of Bogue Chitto died Sept. 21, 2019 at McComb Nursing and Rehab.
Services were held Sunday at Bethel Baptist Church, Bogue Chitto, with Rev. Millard Moak and Rev. Paul Smith officiating.
She was born Oct. 7, 1948, to the late Grady Gill Wallace and Minnie Bell Adams Wallace.
She worked at Kellwood Company as a seamstress and she grew up in Bethel Baptist Church, where she was a member. Lavone was a diehard LSU Tigers and New Orleans Saints fan. She has loved her family and dear friends, especially her great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Paul Gill Wallace.
She is survived by her son Darel Wallace Jr.(Jamie) of Summit; daughter, Regina Dantin (Steve) of Tylertown; brothers, M.L. Wallace (Jeanette) of Cash and J. L. Wallace (Vicky) of Monterey, La.; sisters, Katie Freeman (Laness) of Summit, Cristine Leonard (Jewel) of Summit, and Melissa Adams (Jimmy) of Flowood; seven grandchildren, Justin Miller, Kayla Martin (Jonathan), Sabrina Norris (Andrew), Darel Wallace III (Trace), Destiny Wallace, Adrienne Miller (B J), Dylan Johnson; seven great-grandchildren, Caghen Miller, Avarie Miller, Jozalyn Martin, Stella Ann Norris, Kash Jordan, Jensen Martin, Raelynn Haas, Kinslee Kate Miller and Allie McKenzie; special friends, Bruns Robinson and Linda Gibson.
