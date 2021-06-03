James Albert Bridges, 67, of Tylertown died at his residence on May 28, 2021.
Visitation is 10 a.m. Saturday until services at noon at New Testament Church of Deliverance, 56 Fairview Road, Tylertown, with the Rev. Vanjo Davis officiating. Burial will be in Tylertown Cemetery II. Washington Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
We encourage all in attendance to wear masks and practice social distancing per COVID-19 guidelines.
Mr. Bridges was born April 26, 1954, in Tylertown. He was the son of the late Jessie Bridges and Laurine Robertson Bridges.
