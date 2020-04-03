Clara Fay Atwood, 89, formerly of Summit, went to be with the Lord March 29, 2020, at HCA Tomball Hospital in Tomball, Texas.
A graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Monday at Reeves Cemetery with Bro. Laverne Summerlin officiating and Sharkey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Fay was born in McComb on Jan. 14, 1931, and was the daughter of Moses Reeves and Mable Huffman Reeves McDavid.
She was a life time member of Friendship Baptist Church where she was the church secretary for 35 years. She loved the Lord. She loved gardening and growing flowers. She loved her family and cherished the moments spent with them.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 61 years, Alton Atwood; two brothers, M.R. Reeves and William Reeves; and one sister, Paula Reeves Nozero.
She is survived by one son, Dr. Daniel Atwood and wife Miriam of Fayetteville, Ark.; one daughter, Christy Mills of Tomball; six grandchildren, Thomas Atwood, Ethan Atwood, Christopher Atwood, Sallie Atwood Chard, Ryan Mills and wife Ashley, and Ashley Mills; six great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Due to the coronavirus recommendations by the CDC, we ask that you exercise good judgment when in contact with others at the cemetery. If you are ill, please respect the health of others. The family certainly understands if you are not able to attend the service.
Share condolences at sharkeyfuneralhome.com.
