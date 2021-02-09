Jennie W. Livingston, 89, of Summit, died Feb. 7, 2021, at Wilkinson County Senior Care in Centreville.
Graveside services are 11 a.m. Friday at Tangipahoa Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Mike Morris will officiate. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Jennie was born at home in Busy Corner on Dec. 10, 1931. She was the daughter of Elbert and Ruby Whitehead. She was cheerfully known as “Peewee,” the baby girl of the family
Jennie graduated from Oxford High School, McComb Nursing School and from William Carey College as an adult in 1981 with a Bachelor of Science in nursing. She dedicated her professional career to nursing.
She loved her church family and was an active member of Tangipahoa Baptist Church. She was passionate about hand quilting (a family tradition passed down from her Mama), cooking, sewing, gardening and family gatherings. She was a pioneer in the digital documentation of cemeteries in Amite County and others.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elbert and Ruby Whitehead; her brothers, John Nathaniel Whitehead, Johnny Whitehead, Walter Whitehead and Thomas Whitehead; a sister, Gladys Hollingsworth; and infant great-grandson, John Keith Livingston; a great-granddaughter, Madison Nicholson; and many others waiting to see her again in heaven, where her life is at peace.
She is survived by her brother, Doyle Whitehead; her five children, Sandy Bonura, Curtis Livingston Jr., Glenn Livingston Sr., Rebecca Niemeyer and Brenda Kelley; as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
