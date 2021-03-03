Ruth Hayes Stevens, 85, of Summit, went to her heavenly home on Jan. 23, 2021, surrounded by family praying the Rosary.
Funeral Mass was Jan. 29 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in McComb. Father Bill Henry officiated, and Michael Guttuso served as cantor and organist. Burial followed in Hollywood Cemetery. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home handled arrangements.
Ruth was born April 8, 1935, in Elm Creek, Neb.
Her family moved to Medford, Ore., in 1944, where she graduated from St. Mary’s Catholic High School in 1952.
She met her future husband, Gerald Stevens, there while he was working for the forestry commission. They married on Jan. 17, 1953, in Grenada at St. Peter’s Catholic Church.
She worked at Kellwood Co., St. Mary of the Pines, studied theology at Springhill College and was an activities director for Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center and King’s Daughters Medical Center. She volunteered many years as a Pink Lady at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center, where she touched many lives and was touched by many she served.
A faithful and devout Catholic, she was an active member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in McComb, where she was a member of the Marian Servants, Ladies Altar Society, Catechism teacher, as well as having served on numerous committees over the years.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and a dear friend to many. She had a knack for calling at just the right time, making sure you knew you mattered, that she was praying for you, loved you and was cheering you on in all your endeavors. She kept in touch with all her loved ones with phone calls, cards and visiting trips whenever she could, and had a gift for bringing people together. She was a good listener, giving wise advice.
She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed preparing food for others to enjoy. She was more than happy to cook your favorite meal anytime she could.
She was candid, always speaking her mind in a truthful and considerate manner. She was a prayerful woman, whose faith, family and friends were the most important things in her life.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Della Hayes; husband, Gerald Stevens; brothers, Frank, Bill and Richard Hayes; sisters, Helen Rosenthal, Irene Domingue and Della Jane McCoy; son, Joseph Wayne Stevens; nephews, Richard Domingue, Greg Domingue and Tom Hayes; and one niece, Amanda “Mandi” Stevens McKay.
She is survived by her children, Julie (Frank) Parsons of Summit, David (Ann) Stevens of Mandeville, La., Duane (Felecia) Stevens of Madison and Della (Michael) Weisenberger of Clinton; grandchildren, Keith Stevens of Atlanta, Steven (Sarah) Weisenberger of Normal, Ill., Josh (Cara) Stevens of Brandon, Kirk (Sydney) Stevens of The Colony, Texas, Hannah Weisenberger of Memphis, Tenn., Dalton (Tayler) Stevens of Nashville, Tenn., Kyle Stevens of Fort Worth, Texas, Tony Weisenberger of Cleveland, Miss., and Jonah (Sarah Grace) Stevens of Nashville; great-granddaughters, Finley and Declynn Stevens of Brandon, and Avery Stevens of The Colony.
She is also survived by her sister, JoAn Loop Hostler of Auburn, Calif.; a brother-in-law, Reggie (Diana) Stevens of Summit; nephews and niece, Ronald Domingue of Lafayette, La., Diane (John) Legleu of Baton Rouge and Mark (Marilyn) Domingue of Bellaire, Texas; as well as many other cherished nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, P.O. Box 1105, McComb, MS 39649, or a charity of your choice.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Hospice Compassus and four wonderful caregivers.
