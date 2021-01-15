Chester Leonard Statham, 84, of Clinton passed away Jan. 9, 2021.
Visitation is 1 p.m. Sunday until memorial services at 3 at Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home in Clinton.
Chester was born in the Holmesville community near McComb.
He graduated from Magnolia High School and attended Southwest Mississippi Junior College. He went on to earn a bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern Mississippi.
Chester became a coach and school teacher in Daphne, Ala., where he met and married the love of his life, Ann Morris. He later took a job with the Internal Revenue Service, which led him and his family to Clinton, where he lived just shy of 50 years. Before retirement, he also worked in insurance and real estate.
As a retiree Chester took one of the most rewarding jobs of his life, working for a private ambulance service. He transported premature babies from small Mississippi towns to the University of Mississippi Medical Center and also took disabled veterans to doctor’s appointments at the VA hospital — a perfect fit for a man with such a kind compassionate heart.
Chester served in the National Guard and was a Mason.
As a longtime member of St. John’s United Methodist Church of Clinton, Chester taught Sunday school and served on several committees.
Chester was preceded in death by his parents, George Alton and Mattie Sandifer Statham; and a brother, R.Y. “Buck” Statham.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Ann Morris Statham; son, Jay Statham (Sandi); daughters, Pam Statham Carmean (Allan), and Carol Ann Statham Flynt (Greg).
Chester had special relationships with many people through the years. He was Papa to Kim Dearing Thomason (Paige) for over 40 years. Chester was a proud Pawpaw to his nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. His sisters-in-law are Bobbie Jean Statham and Helen Morris Maradik (Jerome). He was loved by several cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be sent to St. Jude or Shriners Hospitals for children.
