Felicia McKee Taylor, 79, of Hammond, La., passed from this life on March 17, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her daughter, son-in-law and caregiver.
Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday until services at noon at Sharkey Funeral Home in Summit, with Dr. David Millican officiating. Burial will follow in Hollywood Cemetery.
Mrs. Felicia was born Aug. 13, 1940, in Progress, to the late Russell M. and Jesse S. McKee. She was the baby of nine children.
She was a graduate of Progress High School, where she excelled in basketball. After graduation, she moved to “the city” of McComb to attend beauty school. While working to help put herself through school, she met and married Pete. She made a career of being a beautician for 55 years and proudly let you know that she loved what she did and that her customers were like her family.
She enjoyed her church family also. She was an active member of North McComb Baptist Church for many years until her health declined and she moved to Hammond to live with her children. She enjoyed gospel singing, yard selling, bingo, playing cards, swapping recipes, cooking and was an outstanding baker. She was known for her pound cake and desserts. She loved doing for others, helping people without question because she strongly believed that was what Christians do. She never wanted praise for her act of kindness.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 54 years, Wilton E. “Pete” Taylor; two brothers, Russell Jr. and Bobby McKee; five sisters, Beatrice Vermillion, Daisy LeGlue, Doris Stinson, Annie Margaret McKee and Helen Ray McKee; and one son-in-law, Gregory B. Harris.
She is survived by her daughter, Angie Blades and husband Mike of Hammond, whom she had lived with the past three years; one sister, Dorothy Bates of McComb; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends; and two special four-legged babies, Pebbles and BamBam.
Pallbearers will be Lionel Estay, Gabriel Estay, Gavin Estay and Henry LeGlue.
Felicia chose these special honorary pallbearers: Barry Boyd, Johnny Graves, Sandy Buie, Derrick Anderson and Philip Holmes. She had a special bond with each of them.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Sherry Jones for her time, love and support in the past few weeks.
In lieu of flowers, the family requested memorials be sent to North McComb Baptist Church. 504 Laurel St., McComb, MS 39648 or The Southern Plainsmen Ministries, Att. Marcelle Slaughter. 7841 Plainview Road, Hornbeck, LA 71439.
Share condolences at sharkeyfuneralhome.com.
Due to the Coronavirus recommendations by the CDC, we ask that you exercise good judgment when in contact with others at our funeral home. If you are ill, please respect the health of others. The family certainly understands if you are not able to attend the service.
